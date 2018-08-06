‘I want action’: Cape residents demand solutions for algae problem

The fight for clean water continues.

“I don’t want to hear the talk,” said Cape Coral resident Terri Johnson. “I want action.”

Cape Coral leaders demanded solutions from City leaders to the problem that’s been plaguing their canals nearly all summber long.

“There’s nothing that’s a bigger problem in the city built on water than this situation,” said Cape Coral resident Cheryl Anderson.

Mayor Joe Coviello and other Lee County mayors plan to ask Gov. Rick Scott for more money for the algae clean up.

He said $750,000 isn’t enough.

“I applaud the mayor and the city for all the things that they’re doing to try to help our city, but until you stop it from the source of the problem it will never end,” Anderson said.

The city also said the machine that’s been cleaning out the canals in North Fort Myers should be coming to Cape Coral within one week.

“I think it’s a Band-Aid … just to appease for the moment,” Johnson said.

Around 400 people packed into the Broadway Palm Theater Monday evening for a Q&A with scientists and doctors.

Experts said removing the algae is a start.

“So we have to be concerned about what’s going on with those toxins and what happens to this algae even after we take it out of the water,” said Microbiologist Dr. Jennifer Boddicker.

They added there’s not enough being done to prevent it in the first place, like stopping pollution into Lake Okeechobee and sending the water south.

“We have to make sure we keep those out of the water and we have to make sure that whatever’s in our water now we’re able to clean up appropriately,” said wildlife ecologist Annisa Karim.

“Let’s just get it done,” Johnson said.

The mayor is also asking the governor for a campaign to get tourism back to Cape Coral. They’ll be take these initiatives to Lee County commissioners for approval Tuesday.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

