FWC officer fighting for his life after Collier County crash

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officer remains in critical condition following a crash Friday, according to an agency spokesperson.

FWC Officer Kyle Plussa was hurt while off-duty, according to the FWC. He is being treated at Lee Memorial Hospital.

