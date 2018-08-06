Fatal crash blocks portion of US 41 in Port Charlotte Monday

A fatal crash closed lanes of Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte Monday morning.

The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. on US 41 and Veteran’s Parkway. Traffic was diverted for hours after the crash.

The driver of a Honda Fit was driving northbound in the inside lane of US 41 driving towards the intersection of El Jobean Road. A Dodge Ram was headed east in the outside lane of El Jobean Rd driving towards the same intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The cars collided head on in the intersection.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital and is in critical condition. The driver of the Honda Fit was killed, according to FHP. Their name has not yet been released.

Trust WINK News to bring you more information as it becomes