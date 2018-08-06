Crews continue to clean algae from canals in North Fort Myers

Lee County’s contractor, AECOM, arrived on-scene Friday to begin tackling the blue-green algae buildup in North Fort Myers waterways.

They got off to a rough start Friday when one of the pumps broke down, but they were able to rebound quickly and start a second day of algae cleanup.

While they still have a ways to go, residents say they are glad someone is showing up to get the job done.

“We are so thrilled at what a wonderful job you did it’s cleaned up and it looks just like it originally,” said North Fort Myers resident, Roberta Bickle. “Thought this was going to be a long ordeal but they did a wonderful job.”

Many residents are relieved to be seeing cleanup efforts instead of just hearing about it.

“It least they’re doing something except talking and politicians on TV it’s nice to see them doing something,” said David Lunzey. “I haven’t been in the water here in eight years because of the pollution.” County officials say this will be a 30-day process and will target a new canal each day, focusing on areas with the highest concentration of toxic algae. In addition to cleanup efforts, Lee County launched a new webpage Friday that allows residents, property owners and businesses to keep up to date on the response to red tide in the Gulf of Mexico, and blue-green algae in the Caloosahatchee River and area canals. The page can be found here: leegov.com/waterqualityinfo At Tuesday’s County Commissioners meeting, Lee County mayors plan to ask for the local state of emergency to be extended, allowing for more funds for algae cleanup.

Reporter: Brendon Leslie

Writer: Emily Luft