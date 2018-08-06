Crews continue to clean algae from canals in North Fort Myers
“It least they’re doing something except talking and politicians on TV it’s nice to see them doing something,” said David Lunzey. “I haven’t been in the water here in eight years because of the pollution.”
County officials say this will be a 30-day process and will target a new canal each day, focusing on areas with the highest concentration of toxic algae.
In addition to cleanup efforts, Lee County launched a new webpage Friday that allows residents, property owners and businesses to keep up to date on the response to red tide in the Gulf of Mexico, and blue-green algae in the Caloosahatchee River and area canals.
The page can be found here: leegov.com/waterqualityinfo
At Tuesday’s County Commissioners meeting, Lee County mayors plan to ask for the local state of emergency to be extended, allowing for more funds for algae cleanup.