At least 1 killed in hit-and-run crash in North Fort Myers

At least one person was killed in a crash Monday night on Bayshore Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash, involving what appeared to be motor scooters and three-wheelers, and was reported as a hit-and-run, according to the FHP. One lane is blocked going eastbound on Bayshore Road.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were unclear.

Writer: Rachel Ravina