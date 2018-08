At least 1 killed in crash on Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers

At least one person was killed in a crash Monday night on Colonial Boulevard, according to the FHP.

The crash happened around 10:10 p.m. at the intersection of Metro Parkway and Colonial Boulevard, according to the FHP.

The circumstances leading up to the crash and the extent of the roadblock at the intersection were unclear.

Writer: Rachel Ravina