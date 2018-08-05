FLORIDA
Tax ‘Holiday’ ends Sunday for back-to-school shoppers
SWFL schools are gearing up for the year and that means it’s time to buy school supplies!
Florida shoppers will have a three-day “tax-free holiday” weekend beginning Friday Aug. 3 and running through Sunday Aug. 5.
During the tax holiday, shoppers can avoid paying state and local sales taxes on select school supplies selling for $15 or less per item; and clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item.
The tax holiday doesn’t include computers.
You can view a complete list of tax-free items here.