Tax ‘Holiday’ ends Sunday for back-to-school shoppers

SWFL schools are gearing up for the year and that means it’s time to buy school supplies!

Florida shoppers will have a three-day “tax-free holiday” weekend beginning Friday Aug. 3 and running through Sunday Aug. 5.

During the tax holiday, shoppers can avoid paying state and local sales taxes on select school supplies selling for $15 or less per item; and clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item.

The tax holiday doesn’t include computers.

You can view a complete list of tax-free items here.