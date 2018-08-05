Port Charlotte player overcomes injury, steps up as quarterback

August marks the return of football, and this Port Charlotte player is more excited than ever to get back on the field.

Marc Jean-Louis missed all of last year with a broken arm.

If you can imagine going from the spotlight to the sideline, he said that struggle is still hard to dwell on.

Marc hasn’t played a full season since the end of his sophomore year.

Now as a senor, he’s taking on a new role for Port Charlotte.

The Pirates could use a leader on the field after many key players graduated.

Marc is stepping in and stepping up as quarterback.

“it was hard. New position change, whole new learning. I new the offense but at quarterback you have to know everything. You gotta know what you’re line is doing, now you gotta read the defense,” Marc said. “Pressure on me means nothing it just makes me want to play better, makes me want to work harder, makes me want to be a better athlete a better football player.”

Marc said his speed and athleticism fits their triple option offense.

Marc’s teammate, lineman Caden Marcum, said he’s looking forward to Marc’s new role on the team.

“Yeah it’s definitely awesome having Marc, you know having some caliber speed like that, not many teams around here got a dude that runs a 44 flat lazer so it feels like we picked up LeBron or something like that.”

Though spring was tough, he said he sees himself growing to fit the time and his new role.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

