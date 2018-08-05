Friends, loved ones preparing to say final goodbyes to Officer Jobbers-Miller

Friends and loved ones are preparing to say their final goodbyes to Fort Myers police Officer Jobbers-Miller.

You can pay your respects to Officer Jobbers-Miller at his viewing at Gendron Funeral Home Sunday, before he’s laid to rest Mondy. A public viewing will happen from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The funeral home is at 2325 East Mall Drive.

Here’s the procession route for the officer’s “full honors funeral ceremony” funeral Monday.

Around 10 a.m. Monday, Officer Jobbers-Miller will leave Gendron Funeral Home, head south on Solomon Drive, east onto Colonial Boulevard, south on Treeline Avenue, and continue south on Ben Bill Griffin Parkway to Germain Arena. The funeral is open to the public.

Officer Jobbers-Miller’s patrol vehicle, FMPD 6119, will lead both processions.

As the community continues to rally around Officer Jobbers-Miller, it’s not just people in Southwest Florida showing support. 20 firefighters from his hometown flew down to support him.

Businesses and organizations have contacted the department announcing fundraisers to assist the officer’s family. Upcoming events reported to FMPD include:

Shima Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, Sanibel will donate a portion of sales from Tuesday, August 7 – Saturday, August 11.

Stu’s Motorcycles and the Indian Motorcycle Riders Group, Fort Myers will host a benefit ride on Sunday, August 12 starting at 8:00 am

Nauti Parrot Dock Bar, Fort Myers Beach – Every Tuesday in August during Drag Queen Bingo 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Bell Tower Shoppes will host a benefit concert for the family of Officer Jobbers-Miller on August, 23 from 6 p.m. -8 p.m.

*Please note that these are individual fundraisers and not associated with the Fort Myers Police Department.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

