Blind boxer overcomes odds training at Fort Myers gym

Fighting is in Miriam Pierce’s DNA.

“Ahh you don’t have a disability, you just have a different ability and you can do anything you want to do,” Pierce said.

“She’s a pusher… I vibed with her right off the back,” said trainer Jason Clark.

This boxing sensation is blind.

But it’s not stopping her from finding life’s balance that we often take for granted.

Through boxing workers, Pierce found her strengths amidst a world she can only make certain senses of.

“We trained for the first time and she just brought it,” Clark said. “It was like instant chemistry.

Clark has been Training Pierce for a few years now. Twice a week, he sees this sweating machine grow as a leader among others.

“It just worked and it has really improved her life,” Clark said.

Blind, but definitely one of a kind.

“It’s made an intense difference in my life as far as my balance is concerned because I’m blind,” Pierce said.

If you or someone you know has a disability, the Around the Clock Fitness off Boyscout Drive in Fort Myers offers free adaptive classes at 1 p.m. every day.

If you’re interested in volunteering, call the gym at 239-931-6664.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

