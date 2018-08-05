Amish man starts ‘Uber’ ride service with his horse and buggy

Anyone who has ever taken an Uber ride knows it’s convenient and very popular so one man in St. Joseph County has found a way to make ride sharing more scenic.

Timothy Hochstedler calls it Amish Uber.

He is adding some horsepower to ride sharing. The newest taxi service in Colon has four wheels, four legs and good gas mileage.

Inside his horse and buggy, people share a ride and Hochstedler gets to share some stories. Everyone’s happy.

“Uber is a cool thing, every single year something new comes in and Uber is hot right now, so we have the Amish Uber. We can deliver people to their front door steps,” Hochstedler said.

So far, people are loving it.

“First time Ubering and we’re riding in a buggy,” said Steve Phelps, an Amish Uber rider.

Bruce Jordan and his grandkids took a ride after traveling from Grand Rapids.

“It was fascinating. It’s not an activity you typically associate with the Amish,” Jordan said.

No car? No problem for Hochstedler. His engine, a horse, has a lot more character.

“He loves people. He’s a Morgan. A Morgan is a people’s horse. They love giving you a kiss or whatever,” said Hochstedler.

For $5, you’re getting more than just a ride.

“I don’t think there’s Uber down here, so it’s pretty cool. It gives people that option that can’t drive or don’t want to drive or shouldn’t drive,” said Becky Phelps, an Amish Uber rider.

Riders get a chance to see Colon without the distraction of driving a car.

“Most of them aren’t from Colon, but the Colon people have given me a few options like: Would you give me a ride to Curly’s? Would you go to my house? and, Yeah I’d do that,” Tim said.

Hochstedler is a friend to everyone who has found a way to share through a ride.

He is just calling himself an Uber, he doesn’t actually work for the company.

The Amish Uber can be found in Colon over the weekend giving rides during the 81st annual Abbott’s Magic Get Together.

To get a ride you have to flag him down without a cellphone.

