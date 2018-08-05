1 killed, 1 arrested following motorcycle crash in Glades County

One person was arrested in connection with a deadly crash Saturday afternoon on Reservation Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Craig Kingsley Colton, 48, of Fort Lauderdale, is facing a charge of DUI manslaughter, according to the FHP. His passenger —Nicole Hobin, 43, of Fort Lauderdale— was killed in the crash.

Six motorcyclist were traveling south on Reservation Road, less than 5.5 miles south of State Road 70, State troopers said. When they attempted to negotiate a left curve, the motorcyclists traveled off the roadway and into a ditch.

The motorcyclists were then thrown from their motorcycles, and Hobin was pronounced dead on scene, according to State troopers.

One of the motorcyclists suffered critical injuries and was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, while the others sustained minor injuries, State troopers said.

