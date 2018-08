Immokalee Road crash kills 1, sends 2 others to hospital as trauma alert

One person was killed in a serious crash on Immokalee Road Friday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, five vehicles were involved.

One person was pronounced deceased at the scene and two others were considered trauma alerts and transported to NCH and Lee Memorial.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Writer: WINK News