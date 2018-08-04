Beach-goers find relief from red tide in Naples Saturday

Beaches in Naples were packed with people happy to see some clear water and to experience a break from red tide.

“There’s actually swimming fish and not dead fish so it’s a blessing.”

Weather provided a brief break and fresh air for residents and tourists in Collier County.

“It’s better than Fort Myers because here there are no dead fish,” said tourist Dario Defreas.

Red tide reports are still high at Naples Pier, but a few dead fish didn’t stop anyone from having fun.

“It’s a big deal, it’s a blessing.” said Heather Wilson of Cape Coral.

For Wilson’s family, finding clean water has been a tough task.

“It’s unfortunate we can’t just go five minutes away and take him somewhere,” Wilson said. “We have to drive an hour and a half to get there. But it’s nice to be able to come here.”

The atmosphere full of people enjoying the coast is giving many people on Naples beach some peace of mind.

“It’s beautiful, it’s warm, it’s awesome you can see right to the bottom.”

Reporter: Chris Grisby

