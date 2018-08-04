4 men found “not guilty” on racketeering charges in Lake Boyz trial

The jury reached a verdict in the Lake Boyz trial Saturday after continuing deliberations for a second day.

James Brown, Kwameaine Brown, Diante Davis and Eric Fletcher were all found not guilty on racketeering and conspiracy charges.

BREAKING NEWS: NOT GUILTY. All defendants – Eric Fletcher, Diante Davis, Kwameaine Brown and James Brown found not guilty in racketeering and conspiracy charges #LakeBoyzTrial — Taylor Bisacky (@TaylorWINKNews) August 4, 2018

The jury began deliberations Friday night around 8:30 p.m. and continued deliberations Saturday morning. Deliberations took six-and-a-half hours.

The jury reached a unanimous verdict of not guilty on all counts.

Kwameaine Brown is still being held on violation of probation and Eric Fletcher is being taken back to prison to finish his sentence for a robbery.

