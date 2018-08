Scattered storms for Friday

There will be a high of 92 degrees with scattered storms for Friday, WINK News Meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

Expect a mixture of sun and clouds as we hit 8 a.m. with a pretty low chance of rain this morning,” said Devitt. “A few isolated storms as we hit the lunchtime hour, and then scattered rain and storms bubble up as we progress throughout the afternoon into the evening.”

