National Weather Service extends beach hazard through Monday

The federal government has extended a health alert for the coast of SWFL through Monday due to red tide conditions.

The alert extends to coastal Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota counties.

The National Weather Service says red tide may still impact beach-goer health, causing respiratory irritation, coughing, sneezing and tearing eyes.

Lee County’s contractor will continue to cleanup dead fish from beaches and waterways, targeting the canals in Saint James City Friday.

Once that is cleared up, crews will move to Bunche Beach and Boca Grande.

You can view an updated red tide status map here.