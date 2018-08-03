Shakayla Denson is seen in mugshot form arrests prior to being charged with murder on August 2, 2018 for allegedly tossing daughter, 4, into Hillsborough River and leaving her there WTSP-TV
Mother charged with murder after allegedly throwing child off Tampa bridge

Published: August 3, 2018 6:57 AM EDT

A 26-year-old mother was charged with murder after wading into the Hillsborough River and dropping her 4-year-old daughter in, detectives said. CBS Tampa affiliate WTSP-TV reports Shakayla Denson, of Tampa, was charged with first-degree felony murder, aggravated child abuse and grand theft auto.

Denson is accused of stealing a car from an auto repair shop, then parking the vehicle, walking into the river at about 4 p.m. and leaving her daughter, Je’Hyrah Daniels, in the water. Witnesses saw her do it, investigators said.

“At approximately 4:30 p.m., a dive team member discovered an unconscious child submerged about 75 feet off shore,” a police statement said. Je’Hyrah was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Denson was apprehended while walking near where the child was dumped in the river, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said.

Denson has previous arrests for driving with a suspended license and theft charges dating back two year ago.

“Unfortunately, at this point, there are a lot more questions than answers,” said Dugan, who called the situation a “completely tragic event.

“It’s a crazy world we live in,” he said.

Author: CBS News
