Major crash investigators seeking public’s help in fatal crash

Cape Coral Police’s major crash investigator is asking the public to help identify cars and their drivers after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle last month.

July 22 at approximately 5:22 AM, police responded to a traffic fatality at the 900 block of Cape Coral Pkwy E.

Witness statements indicated that several vehicles struck the man immediately following the initial impact with the first car but failed to stop at the scene afterwards.

Major crash investigators took over and are now trying to identify five vehicles of interest.

Vehicle 1: Gray sedan

Vehicle 2: Gray SUV

Vehicle 3: White SUV

Vehicle 4: Gray sedan

Vehicle 5: Gray pickup (late model Toyota per witness)

If you have any information on the identity of the drivers or vehicles, please contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223. You can also submit an anonymous tip. Go to www.capecops.com/tips or text a tip- text CCPD+”Your Message” to CRIMES (274637). Finally, you can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.