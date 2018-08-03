Lee Health’s Big Latch On events give support to breastfeeding moms

Moms want what’s best for their baby, and one Lee County woman says she’s fighting back against the stigma of breastfeeding. Do you know your rights when it breastfeeding?

wink news anchor channing frampton explains what you need to know — from “the big latch on” class at lee health.

Kristen Winne breastfeeds her seven-week-old son, Carson, and she says, “The only thing I was concerned about was breastfeeding in public, because there have been so many stories about moms being shamed.”

Despite the stigma that still surrounds breastfeeding in public she says she’s “just trying to do a natural thing between a mom and a baby.”

Which is one reason women turn out to events like the Health Life Center in Cape Coral for “The Big latch on Event.”

Nancy Travis with Lee Health helped bring local moms together for the global event.

She’s not surprised to learn a lot of moms don’t know their rights when it comes to breastfeeding. Travis says, “I think breastfeeding worldwide could save a lot of babies and a lot of moms.”

In America, those rights include breast milk pumps at no cost to new moms through insurance.

Coverage for lactation counseling before and after birth.

And access to a private breast pumping area in the workplace that isn’t just a bathroom.

“We do teach them that kind of thing when they’re at the hospital,” Travis added. And she hopes more moms educate themselves on the benefits, “It prevents a lot of illnesses that can develop over a lifetime for the baby.”

And form a special connection between mom and baby.

Winne doesn’t think you should have to hide, “I would encourage other moms to breastfeed, and just ignore the public shaming.” Helping you and your child live a happier, healthier life.

This year, Lee Health’s Global Big Latch On events will take place:

Friday, Aug. 3 , 10 a.m. at the Healthy Life Center – Cape Coral, 609 SE 13th Ct.

, 10 a.m. at the Healthy Life Center – Cape Coral, 609 SE 13th Ct. Saturday, Aug. 4, 10 a.m. at the Healthy Life Center – Estero, 23190 Fashion Court, Suite 105

Reporter: Channing Frampton

