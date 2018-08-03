Lee County launches webpage to update residents on red tide, algae response

Lee County launched a new webpage Friday that allows residents, property owners and businesses to keep up to date on the response to red tide in the Gulf of Mexico, and blue-green algae in the Caloosahatchee River and area canals.

The page includes timelines and project updates for both Lee County’s Algae Cleanup Test Project and the Red Tide Beach Cleanup.

A map shows the location of dumpsters where residents can drop off fish killed by red tide.

The page can be found here: leegov.com/waterqualityinfo

A link is also available through a link on the home page, leegov.com

There are links included to Lee County municipalities and state agencies such as the Department of Health, Department of Environmental Protection and the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Writer: WINK News