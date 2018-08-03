Lake Boyz trial: Defense rests their case, closing statements to begin

The Lake Boyz trial continued into it’s 13th day Friday.

What was expected to be a lengthy testimony took a turn when the defense decided to rest their case.

James Brown, Kwameaine Brown, Diante Davis and Eric Fletcher are all alleged members of the “Lake Boyz,” arrested during a racketeering investigation in 2017.

Judge Bruce Kyle said he believes there will be a verdict as soon as Saturday but the trial could extend into Sunday.

The judge estimates there will be seven hours of closing arguments.

Trust WINK News to bring you the verdict as soon as the judge rules.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Emily Luft