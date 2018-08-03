Funeral ceremony to be held for fallen FMPD officer next week; how you can help

A funeral service will be held on Aug. 6 for Fort Myers Police Department officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, according to police.

A “full honors funeral ceremony” will take place at noon on Aug. 6 at Germain Arena on 11000 Everblades Parkway in Estero, according to police. It’s open to the public.

A public viewing will happen from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at Gendron Funeral Home on 2325 East Mall Drive, police said.

Their will be two processions in connection with the service. At approximately 10:00 a.m., Monday, the Fort Myers Police Department will escort Officer Jobbers-Miller from Gendron Funeral Home to Germain Arena.

The procession will head south on Solomon Drive, turn East onto Colonial Boulevard, turn South onto Treeline Avenue and continue south on Ben Hill Griffin Parkway until reaching the northern entrance to Germain Arena.

Upon conclusion of services at Germain Arena, a multi-agency escort will depart the arena and return to Gendron Funeral Home. The procession will head out the northern entrance, turn north onto Ben Hill Griffin Parkway and continue north on Treeline Avenue until reaching Colonial Boulevard. They will turn west onto Colonial Boulevard turning north onto Solomon Drive. The procession will end at Gendron funeral home. There will be no services conducted once we return to the funeral home.

Officer Jobbers-Miller’s patrol vehicle, FMPD 6119, will lead both processions.

Jobbers-Miller, 29, succumbed from his injuries Saturday after being shot in the head on July 21. He was responding to an incident at a Marathon gas station on Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

MORE: Fundraisers to support Officer Jobbers-Miller

Businesses and organizations have contacted the department announcing fundraisers to assist the officer’s family. Upcoming events reported to FMPD include:

Miller’s Ale House, Fort Myers will host raffles, Thursday, August 2 – 5pm – 9pm

Fort Myers Miracle will host a fundraiser at their Thursday night 8/2 game. $1 of every ticket will go to the Miller family.

The Laboratory Theatre of Florida will dedicate their Friday night 8/3 show “It’s Only a Play” to Officer Jobbers-Miller and ask for donations for the Miller family. Showtime is 8PM.

Moody River Grille North Fort Myers will host a charity dinner and card tournament Saturday 8/4 from 5 -11 p.m.

Shima Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, Sanibel will donate a portion of sales from Tuesday, August 7 through Saturday, August 11.

Stu’s Motorcycles and the Indian Motorcycle Riders Group, Ft. Myers will host a benefit ride Sunday August 12 starting at 8:00 am

Nauti Parrot Dock Bar, Fort Myers Beach – Every Tuesday in August during Drag Queen Bingo 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Bell Tower Shoppes will host a benefit concert for the family of Officer Jobbers-Miller on 8/23 from 6pm-8pm.

*Please note that these are individual fundraisers and not associated with the Fort Myers Police Department.

Writer: Rachel Ravina