CSU researchers continue to forecast below-average 2018 hurricane season

The Colorado State University hurricane researchers released an update about the 2018 hurricane season Thursday.

According to a press release, CSU researches continue to predict a below-average Atlantic hurricane season.

The team predicts nine named storms to form after Aug. 1. Of those, researchers expect three to become hurricanes and one to reach major hurricane strength.

