Program offers free after school meals for several Lee County schools

Several schools in Lee County will participate in the Afterschool Meals Program, according to a spokesperson for the Lee County School District.

The program, starting in August, provides free snacks and meals to students participating in after school programs, according to Lee County schools.

The following schools are part of the “Supper Program”:

J. Colin English Elementary School on 120 Pine Island Road in North Fort Myers

North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts on 1856 Arts Wayin North Fort Myers

Skyline Elementary School on 620 SW 19th St. in Cape Coral

Trafalgar Elementary School on 1850 SW 20th Ave. in Cape Coral

South Fort Myers High School on 14020 Plantation Road in south Fort Myers

Tanglewood Elementary School on 1620 Manchester Blvd. in Fort Myers

Writer: Rachel Ravina