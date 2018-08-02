Man expected to testify against Sievers writes letter to judge claiming his life was threatened

A man expected to testify against Mark Sievers in his murder trial claims Sievers put a hit on him.

Curtis Wayne Wright wrote a letter to the judge claiming there was an inmate asking for he whereabouts, and he was claiming for his safety.

Wright is expected to testify against Sievers and co-defendant Jimmy Rodgers, but Wright claims Sievers is trying to stop that from happening.

A judge said Wright can move from the Lee County Jail to the Charlotte County Jail.

Sievers’ attorney said his client denies the allegations.

Sievers is accused of orchestrating the murder of his wife, Dr. Teresa Sievers in 2015 inside their Bonita Springs home.

The judge said he wants to see a trial begin by the end of 2018.

Read the letter in its entirety below:

Writer: Kelly Storch