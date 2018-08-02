Lightning believed to be cause of Cape Coral house fire

Crews worked to extinguish the flames of a fire believed to be caused by lightning.

The lightning struck the home around 8:05 p.m. on the 1500 block of Southeast 42nd Terrace, according to the homeowner. No one was hurt, and all residents were able to get out safely.

The homeowner believes the lightning hit the roof.

⚡️🔥LIGHTNING CAUSES HOUSE FIRE: A Cape Coral family escapes unharmed after ‪lightning‬ hits their home. They say the home was struck around 8 pm. It took them awhile to realize the house got hit. Everyone got out ok — including the pets — but the house has “extensive damage.”(🎥 cred: Zenesha Zenny Riley) Posted by John-Carlos Estrada WINK News on Thursday, August 2, 2018

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Rachel Ravina