Lee County locks down $700,000 DEP grant for algae cleanup

Lee County announced that they secured $700,000 through the Department of Environmental Protection for cleaning up toxic blue-green algae.

The money will go towards removing, processing, and disposal of algae from affected Lee County sites, focusing on Cape Coral.

Lee County worked closely with the DEP and county consultants to create an approved work plan for this project. Lee County says the plan includes the following:

a health and safety plan to address any physical hazards that may be encountered

the equipment to be used and the procedures to be implemented during the algae recovery operations and the transfer, temporary storage, processing and final disposal of the recovered algae

the sampling required prior to disposal and will present steps for review of the laboratory data and obtaining approval for disposal.

“It is important to remember that this is a test project,” County Manager Roger Desjarlais said. “It will look very different from efforts such as Hurricane Irma debris pick-up.”

Lee County mobilized AECOM, a large construction and engineering firms with experience in environmental cleanup, under a state contract for emergency cleanup deployments.

The DEP approved the plan on Wednesday.

The first step is setting up a treatment facility and they hope to begin treatment as soon as Friday.