Lee County contractor to begin red tide cleanup

An elite cleanup crew will start tackling the massive red tide fish kill Thursday.

Lee County called in experts to take the disaster response to the next level.

Recent test results show high concentrations of red tide alone the Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota county coasts where there is a health alert issued by the federal government.

Lee County’s contracting company, CrowderGulf, has dealt with hurricanes, tornadoes and even the BP oil spill.

Their next project is taking care of the thousands of dead fish washing up on SWFL shores, starting with the Sanibel Causeway.

WINK News reporter Nicole Lauren was live on the beach where cleanup efforts are taking place. Watch the full segment above.

You can read updates from Sanibel fish kill removal efforts here.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

