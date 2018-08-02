Identical twin brothers to wed identical twin sisters

Two sets of Michigan twins will tie the knot this weekend, after falling in love with each other–together. The couples shared their first date, engagement and also plan to share their post-marriage home.

Identical twins Kassie and Krissie Bevier plan to marry Zack and Nick Lewan in Grass Lake, Michigan, on August 3 and 4, reports the Jackson Citizen Patriot.Krissie and Zack’s wedding will take place on Friday and their siblings Kassie and Nick will wed Saturday. The happy couples will then share a reception on Saturday night.

The one thing the duos didn’t do together was meet. Kassie and Nick met four years ago while attending a psychology class held at Grand Valley State University, reports AP.

In a stroke of fate, the professor asked the class if there were any twins present. The future lovebirds both raised their hands.

“I was looking around and I looked behind and I was like, ‘Oh. I’m in trouble now,'” Nick Lewan said.

Kassie and Nick chose to go to church one Sunday for their first date and invited their twins Zack and Krissie, who began dating shortly after. And the couples have been in it together ever since.

“We just flow together and it makes sense,” Krissie said. “There is a special twin bond, and having someone who understands that is huge.”

The Lewan twins proposed to the Beviers during a group trip together last year to the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn.

“It basically happened at the same time … which is par for the course for us,” Kassie said. “We do things in twos.”

The couples plan to move in together after the wedding into a two-bedroom apartment in Michigan.

While their love lives are similar, Zack says they are very different people. “We’re individuals. We are all individuals,” Zack said. “We work differently and we have different interests, and just respect each other for those differences.”

Author: CBS/AP