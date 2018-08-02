‘He was one of our own’: Making ribbons prior to Jobbers-Miller’s funeral

Remembering a fallen officer: strangers are coming together to make blue and black ribbons in honor of an officer who made the ultimate sacrifice.

This is just one way they’re paying tribute to the life of officer Adam Jobbers-Miller.

When they say, “it takes a village,” this group knows what that means.

“Emotions are running high for a lot of people right now,” said Kim Gaide, of the Lee Health Military Support Program.

Including men like volunteer Tim Hanely, on July 21, him and his family learned officer Jobbers-Miller’s name.

“When something like this happens everyone stands and runs to help,” Hanely said.

As officials finalize details for the fallen officer’s funeral, dozens are hoping a little love will go a long way.

“It’s wonderful, it is just touching, it is touching,” Gaide said.

Picking up scissors, glue guns and safety pins, Gaide said they hope to create 10,000 blue and black ribbons for family, friends and law enforcement to wear the day Jobbers-Miller is laid to rest.

The response is enormous.

“People that don’t even live in this community that are driving to come and help us,” Gaide said. “It’s remarkable, people are even asking to get off work, take vacation time to come here, some companies are shutting down their office for an hour or two.”

Hanely and Gaide agree it’s a reminder that in tragedy comes unity

“He was one of our own, he’s our family and whatever we can do to help them, we’re here to help,” Gaide said.

Reporter: Nicole Valdes

