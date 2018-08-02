Child reportedly thrown from Tampa bridge dies; woman in custody

A 4-year-old girl has died after being reportedly thrown into the Hillsborough River from a bridge in Tampa, a spokesperson from the Tampa Police said.

A woman believed to be her mother is in custody, according to police.

Police responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m. after reports of a child being thrown into the water near North Rome Avenue. A dive team member found the child submerged approximately 75 feet off shore.

The child was pronounced deceased at a hospital, police said.

The woman arrested is believed to be her mother, according to police. She was found near the scene.

