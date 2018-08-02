CCSO asking public’s help identifying man found dead in Big Cypress Preserve

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a man found dead in the Big Cypress National Preserve.

The man’s body was found in a two-person yellow Brooks-Range Mountaineering brand, Foray model tent at Noble’s Campground on July 23, according to the sheriff’s office.

He had no identification and appeared to be living in the preserve, CCSO said.

Below is a composite rendering image of what the man looked like. He is described as being 35-50 years old, 5’8 tall and 83 pounds with salt and pepper hair and beard.

He had blue-grey eyes and his teeth were described as being in “excellent condition.”

CCSO said he was wearing a beige shirt and green shorts, black Salomon hiking boots and black and copper Outdoor Products hiking poles.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300.