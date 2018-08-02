Algae in LaBelle: A second round of algal blooms on the way?

As the Southwest Florida community works to clean toxic algae from waterways, some are seeing signs that a second round could be headed their direction.

“Unfortunately it looks likes like a repeat of what we saw last time,” said Mark Richey of North Fort Myers.

Just seven weeks ago, the WINK News Drone showed a similar pattern of algae in Labelle leading up to the current algae conditions.

“It cleared out for a couple days and the green started to come back Thursday,” Richey said.

Now, residents are worried that water releases from Lake Okeechobee will spark a new round of algae development.

“It’s the first time in 9 years that you start to wonder — do you want to stay anymore?”

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

