LaBelle

Algae in LaBelle: A second round of algal blooms on the way?

Published: August 2, 2018 6:49 AM EDT

As the Southwest Florida community works to clean toxic algae from waterways, some are seeing signs that a second round could be headed their direction.

“Unfortunately it looks likes like a repeat of what we saw last time,” said Mark Richey of North Fort Myers.

Just seven weeks ago, the WINK News Drone showed a similar pattern of algae in Labelle leading up to the current algae conditions.

Algae conditions in LaBelle in June, 2018

“It cleared out for a couple days and the green started to come back Thursday,” Richey said.

WINK News Drone footage shows algae conditions August, 2018

Now, residents are worried that water releases from Lake Okeechobee will spark a new round of algae development.

“It’s the first time in 9 years that you start to wonder — do you want to stay anymore?”

Reporter:John-Carlos Estrada
