31 cats removed from North Naples apartment

Collier County Domestic Animal Services took 31 cats away from a North Naples woman, who kept them in her one-bedroom apartment at the Windsong Apartments.

“That’s just too many – especially in an apartment complex and the rooms are small here – I have one I cant imagine 31,” said neighbor Peg Hughes.

WINK News reporter Olivia Mancino spoke with neighbors and the animal shelter about the situation. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino