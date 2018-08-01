Victim identified in North Fort Myers homicide

A 51-year-old woman was identified as the victim of a homicide on the 300 block of San Jose Street in North Fort Myers, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of Tina Newhouse was found dead in a residential home Tuesday night, deputies said.

Investigators on scene declared the death to be a domestic related homicide, deputies said.

Deputies say this in an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

The circumstances leading up to the death of Newhouse remain unclear.

Writer: Emily Ford