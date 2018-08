There will be a high of 91 degrees with scattered storms for Wednesday, WINK News Meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

HAPPY WEDNESDAY! Dry on land (so far), scattered storms in the Gulf. It's been producing quite a light show offshore. Scattered storms in the forecast by later today. Bring the umbrella just in case! Have a nice day! #swfl pic.twitter.com/4L0c6oILwj

— Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) August 1, 2018