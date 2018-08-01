Man allegedly pulls 14-year-old girl into bathroom and sexually assaults her

A man was arrested on Fort Myers Beach Tuesday after being accused of sexual battery of a 14-year-old girl.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Plaka Restaurant on Fort Myers Beach, in reference to a sexual battery.

LCSO said deputies received information with a description of the suspect when they arrived. The suspect, identified as Joel Rodriguez, 19, was found by deputies.

Investigators say Rodriguez and the victim had only met moments before the incident, and Rodriguez allegedly pulled the victim into the men’s restroom and sexually battered her.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with Sexual Battery and Lewd or Lascivious Battery (Victim Younger than 16 YOA by Offender over 18 YOA).

“There will be zero tolerance for crimes against our county’s most vulnerable, our children and seniors,” said Undersheriff Carmine Marceno. “The suspect was located quickly and taken into custody, where he belongs.”

Writer: WINK News