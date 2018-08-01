Man accused of killing Cape Coral man to make first appearance Wednesday

A 49-year-old man arrested in connection with a death of another man killed in Cape Coral will face a judge Wednesday.

Gerald P. Koller, of Cape Coral, is facing a charge of second-degree murder, according to police.

He is currently booked at the Lee County Jail.

Police responded to a shorts heard call around 11:55 a.m. at a home on the 1800 block of Harbour Circle and found a deceased man —later identified as 28-year-old Jonathan Joseph Breadmore— with gunshot wounds on a dock in the back of the home.

MORE: Arrest made following death of man in Cape Coral