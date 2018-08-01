Lee County Commissioners delay algae cleanup

The algae is getting so bad, Waterway Estates homeowner Rodger Barlow packed his bags and left town for a week just to avoid it.

“The smell was so strong that I couldn’t breathe well so I said this is a good time to get out of town,” Barlow said.

Last week, Lee County Commissioners declared a local state of emergency, allowing them to begin cleaning up the area right away.

“Pretty disappointing that we have to live with it, and they have a plan to pick it up, but someone didn’t plan far enough ahead to have a place to put it,” Barlow said.

The county wanted to begin Wednesday, but they are still figuring out the safest way to dispose of the algae with the Department of Environmental Protection.

The delay angered many in the neighborhood.

“So if they cant find a place to put it, you can imagine you don’t want it in your backyard,” Barlow said.

North Fort Myers resident Greg Joldersma was concerned for his health.

“I’ve been coughing so it can be good for my health,” Joldersma said.

Once the cleanup process begins, commissioners want residents to know it’s a test, not a guaranteed solution.

Reporter: Brendon Leslie

