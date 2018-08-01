ICE files Removal Warrant for possible deportation of accused killer Wisner Desmaret

Immigration officials have filed a Removal Warrant for the man accused of killing a Fort Myers police officer.

Right now, Wisner Desmaret is in the Lee County jail charged with first-degree murder of officer Adam Jobbers-Miller.

If he’s ultimately deported it would likely be after his trial here runs its course.

The ICE detainer policy according to their website states:

“ICE places detainers on aliens who have been arrested on local criminal charges and for whom ICE possesses probable cause to believe that they are removable from the United States, so that ICE can take custody of the alien when he or she is released from local custody.”

The Glades County booking sheet shows Desmaret was detained in December 2008 and went to immigration court in Miami before being released from ICE custody in January 2009.

Prosecutors are gathering a grand jury in the case, which signals they could be seeking the death penalty.

