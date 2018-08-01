Hundreds attend SRO convention in Bonita Springs

Hundreds of school resource officers are gathering to get ready for the school year at the Florida Association of School Resource Officers convention in Bonita Springs.

The conference is focused on active shooter training for both school staff and law enforcement.

The FASRO conference has about 780 people in attendance, most of whom are law enforcement.

This is FASRO’s 39th year hosting the event and they say it’s the largest conference yet.

FASRO says after the Parkland shooting, they are more focused than ever on protecting school children in the state of Florida.

“We typically do a single-officer response to an active killer, an active shooter on campus, we’re really focusing on that more this year than most,” said Michael Marden, the CG FASRO President.

They are hosting the conference before the school year to prepare staff and officers accordingly.

“SROs always known that they’re the first contact so that training alone is. Giving them different ideas and different ways to tackle that.”

The FASRO conference runs through Friday.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

