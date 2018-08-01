Funeral ceremony to be held for fallen FMPD officer next week; how you can help

A funeral service will be held on Aug. 6 for Fort Myers Police Department officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, according to police.

A “full honors funeral ceremony” will take place at noon on Aug. 6 at Germain Arena on 11000 Everblades Parkway in Estero, according to police. It’s open to the public.

A public viewing will happen from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at Gendron Funeral Home on 2325 East Mall Drive, police said.

Jobbers-Miller, 29, succumbed from his injuries Saturday after being shot in the head on July 21. He was responding to an incident at a Marathon gas station on Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

MORE: Fundraisers to support Officer Jobbers-Miller

Businesses and organizations have contacted the department announcing fundraisers to assist the officer’s family. Upcoming events reported to FMPD include:

Miller’s Ale House, Fort Myers will host raffles, Thursday, August 2 – 5pm – 9pm

Fort Myers Miracle will host a fundraiser at their Thursday night 8/2 game. $1 of every ticket will go to the Miller family.

The Laboratory Theatre of Florida will dedicate their Friday night 8/3 show “It’s Only a Play” to Officer Jobbers-Miller and ask for donations for the Miller family. Showtime is 8PM.

Moody River Grille North Fort Myers will host a charity dinner and card tournament Saturday 8/4 from 5 -11 p.m.

Shima Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, Sanibel will donate a portion of sales from Tuesday, August 7 through Saturday, August 11.

Stu’s Motorcycles and the Indian Motorcycle Riders Group, Ft. Myers will host a benefit ride Sunday August 12 starting at 8:00 am

Nauti Parrot Dock Bar, Fort Myers Beach – Every Tuesday in August during Drag Queen Bingo 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Bell Tower Shoppes will host a benefit concert for the family of Officer Jobbers-Miller on 8/23 from 6pm-8pm.

*Please note that these are individual fundraisers and not associated with the Fort Myers Police Department.

Writer: Rachel Ravina