WEST BEND, Wis.
Dog’s lick causes blood infection, man has limbs amputated
A Wisconsin man has lost both of his legs after being licked by a dog.
According to the Milwaukee Patch, Greg Manteufel contracted Capnocytophaga canimorsus, a bacteria found in dog saliva that can cause sepsis. The blood infection spread quickly and resulted in amputations of both feet. Doctors would eventually be forced to remove parts of Manteufel’s lower legs and nose as well.
“It hit him with a vengeance. Just bruising all over him. Looked like somebody beat him up with a baseball bat,” the patient’s wife, Dawn Manteufel said, via WHNT.
Wisconsin man’s limbs amputated after dog lick leads to blood infection https://t.co/SkEFuREGET pic.twitter.com/JiqGwC9mOx
— WHNT (@whnt) July 31, 2018