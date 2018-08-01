Pedestrian killed in crash on U.S. 41 in Bonita Springs

One person was killed and another was injured in a crash that Wednesday afternoon according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 41 southbound and Lime Tree Park Drive, according to the FHP.

The southbound lanes at the intersection is expected to be shut down for the next several hours, according to the FHP. Drivers should avoid the area.

Two workers in a white van were installing signs, and a truck struck the van and workers, according to the FHP. Witnesses also told officials the truck was driving recklessly.

The crash is under investigation, according to the FHP.

Writer: Rachel Ravina