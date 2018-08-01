County hires contractors to collect red tide fish kills

Lee County placed dumpsters marked “Red Tide Fish Only” along the coast so neighbors can drop off any dead fish on the beach.

Accept, most people, including visitors, say it’s not their job to clean up the kills.

“Yeah, I don’t really want to touch dead fish,” said Fort Myers Beach visitor Shannon Ehlke.

The county has hired a contractor to collect and transport the dead fish off the island.

The contractor will get to work Thursday morning, and neighbors say they’ll let them take care of it.

“I wouldn’t want to pick up dead fish,” said Fort Myers Beach visitor Gemma Watson. “I have a 2-year-old at home, so I clean up plenty of gross things in my time already. So, I don’t want to pick up fish.”

Officials say neighbors can double-bag the fish and place them inside the dumpsters.

But neighbors believe, double-bagged or not, the fish will still smell.

“A dumpster in the sun,” Watson said. “It’s still hot, so dead fish baking. I wouldn’t enjoy that.”

Officials also say that if residents want to throw some of the fish away in their own trash cans, they can do that. But, there won’t be any additional trash collection days.

The dumpsters can be seen on Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel, Bonita Springs and Boca Grande.

MORE: Water Quality Woes: Lee County providing dumpsters, mayors to discuss red tide cleanup

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

Writer: Emily Ford