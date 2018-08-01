Body found in Immokalee believed to be missing man

Collier County Sheriff’s Office believe the body of the missing Immokalee man was found this afternoon.

Detectives say a wallet containing Jean Hyacinthe’s personal identification was found with the body.

According to deputies, workers found the body in a remote area near the water treatment plant off Sanitation Road.

The 81-year-old man was last seen walking from 744 Crestview Circle, around 4 p.m., deputies said. He was wearing a white and yellow striped shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Deputies have yet to confirm the identity of the body found.

Writer: Emily Ford