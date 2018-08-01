Lee County providing dumpsters, mayors to discuss red tide cleanup

Mayors of Southwest Florida’s coastal communities are teaming up to figure out a solution for red tide cleanup.

The mayors plan to meet Wednesday to discuss a plan of action for cleaning up beaches littered with dead fish.

Fort Myers Beach Mayor Tracey Gore says that going to the beach shouldn’t be an unpleasant experience.

MORE: Is red tide impacting businesses on Fort Myers Beach?

Cape Coral Mayor Joe Coviello says in order to combat the red tide, they need strength in numbers.

Residents agree and are joining the cleanup efforts.

“Two years ago we talked about it behind the scenes like, ‘Oh my God, this is so terrible’ and we didn’t do anything and this is what we get,” said Scott Safford who owns the Sea Gypsy Inn. “So now, this time we’re standing up saying this is ridiculous we’re not going to stand for it.”

Lee County has placed dumpsters in key locations where residents can dispose of fish that washed ashore near to their homes and businesses due to red tide:

Lynn Hall Memorial Beach Park

950 Estero Blvd.



Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931

Crescent Beach Family Park

1100 Estero Blvd.



Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931

Bowditch Point Beach Park

50 Estero Blvd.



Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931

7th Street Beach Access

7th St W.

Boca Grande, FL 33921

Causeway Islands

19931 Sanibel Causeway Road



Sanibel, FL 33957

Bonita Beach access #10

26082 Hickory Blvd.



Bonita Springs, FL 34134

Residents may also double-bag fish and place in regular household trash receptacles, but residents are advised that the hauler will not be able to make additional collections outside of regularly scheduled collection days.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

