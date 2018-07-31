What is the best time to put your kids to bed?

With the school year fast approaching, it’s time to start practicing a sleep routine for kids who are headed back to class.

But what time is optimal to get kids to bed?

According to the American Academy Of Pediatrics,

Infants from 4 to 12 months should get 12 to 16 hours of sleep (including naps)

Children 1 to 2 years old should get 11 to 14 hours (including naps)

Kids 3 to 5 should get 10 to 13 hours (including naps)

Children 6 to 12 year olds should sleep 9 to 12 hours a night

Teenagers should get from 8 to 10 hours of sleep a night

With that in mind, Wilson Elementary School posted this chart to help parents and guardians get kids in and out of bed at a healthy and reasonable time.