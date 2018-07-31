Red tide prompts hazard warning, alternatives to beach activities

The National Weather Service issued a beach hazard statement for coastal Charlotte and Lee counties due to red tide Wednesday evening.

Thousands of dead fish are littering the beaches, back bays and canals in Southwest Florida due to the red tide blooms.

Residents and visitors are frustrated with the quality of beaches and are reaching out across social media to share concerns about their health and their property.

Fort Myers Beach Mayor Tracey Gore wants to redirect beach traffic.

Fort Myers Beach put up signs along beach entrances urging the public to go to their community pool instead.

All fees at the pool will be waived to the public until the red tide conditions improve.

Gore said there’s no reason for people to go to the beach and experience the dead fish and rancid smell, so they are trying to offer an alternative for people looking to stay cool in the heat.

Gore says she’s lived on Fort Myers Beach her whole life and she’s never seen red tide this bad.

The community pool is located near the Oaks Recreation Center.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

